Some experts fear federal officials are moving too fast in lifting mask rules for fully vaccinated people

Hairdressers work on customers seated inside for the first time in months at Angelo’s Barber Shop in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Some health experts are questioning whether federal officials moved too fast in relaxing mask recommendations that would allow for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shed face covering in most indoor and outdoor settings. And they are suggesting California and local leaders move a bit more cautiously in easing mask mandates.

Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus of the UC Berkeley School of Public Health’s infectious diseases division, said, “There is good science to support changing our policy. On the other hand, I’m surprised they came out with it this soon. I would’ve liked to have had another month under my belt of seeing the numbers continue to come down.”

If California does begin allowing fully vaccinated people to be maskless in stores, who would be checking to see if those without masks were really vaccinated? Will supermarkets really be interested in checking vaccine cards at the entrance?

“I can’t see grocery stores confirming that you’re vaccinated. It just won’t happen,” Swartzberg said.

