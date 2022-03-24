The housing market is tight in many parts of the country, and some people are finding a solution in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

The units, sometimes called granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows, are small homes separate from the main house.

They can be new structures or converted garages or basements with separate entrances.

Fans of ADUs say they are low-impact, energy-efficient, and can add housing to a neighborhood with less disruption than building new apartment buildings.

Author Sheri Koones has written a book called “Bigger than Tiny, Smaller than Average” that features several examples of ADUs.

She says high ceilings, natural light, built-in furniture and open floor plans can make them feel more livable than their modest footprints might indicate.

In Los Angeles, the city has a variety of pre-approved designs that people can choose from to speed up securing permits to build backyard homes. L.A. homeowners can pick from dozens of designs available online from different companies.