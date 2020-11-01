Some would-be voters frustrated by citizenship delays as election nears

People raise their hands to take an oath during a naturalization ceremony on July 22, 2020, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

San Diegan Alfredo De Jesus applied to become a U.S. citizen toward the beginning of 2020 — as soon as he was eligible.

He thought his application would be processed in plenty of time to vote in this year’s election. But he’s still waiting.

De Jesus is among many citizens-to-be whose applications stalled in large part because of COVID-19. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency responsible for processing naturalizations, shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic for several months and is still working to catch up.

De Jesus said he feels frustrated and disappointed.

