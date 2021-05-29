Southwest delays plans to resume alcohol service after increase in unruly passengers

In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers. The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, May 28, the airline said it was delaying the move. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers.

The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, the airline said it was delaying the move.

A Southwest spokesman says the decision might disappoint some customers but is the right decision in the interest of safety.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants union has raised concern about selling alcohol again.

She says there were 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers on Southwest planes in a recent 5-week period.

Southwest recently banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend in an incident that highlighted a recent increase in unruly passengers.

The incident happened shortly after a plane from Sacramento, California, landed in San Diego on Sunday morning. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.