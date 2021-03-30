Spain says masks now mandatory at pools, beaches and during exercise as virus cases rise again

A woman wearing a face mask jogs through a park following new coronavirus restrictions in Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain on January 27, 2021. (MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain has tweaked its mask-wearing policy to make them mandatory in all outdoor activities, including exercise, swimming pools or beaches.

Masks were already mandatory in all public spaces, including outdoors, when a distance of less than 1.5 meters (5 feet) couldn’t be kept between people.

The official gazette published on Tuesday a national order that eliminates the social distancing exception starting on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases are again on the rise, leading to concerns the country could be facing the fourth major COVID-19 resurgence since the pandemic began at a time when Spain is trying to speed up vaccination of its adult population.

The Health Ministry recorded 149 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days on Monday. That’s up from 129 cases per 100,000 a week ago.