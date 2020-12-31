Sportmix pet food products recalled after possible link to 28 dog deaths: FDA

Some Sportmix pet food products have been recalled following the deaths of at least 28 dogs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The pet food products, which are manufactured by Indiana-based Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., were recalled due to concerns that they potentially contain fatal levels of aflatoxin, according to an FDA news release.

“Multiple product samples were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin,” the release stated.

The toxin is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grain products found in pet foods. High levels of aflatoxin can lead to serious illness and even death in pets.

At least 28 dogs died and eight others became ill after ingesting the recalled product, according to the FDA.

The recalled lots of Sportmix High Energy have the following lot codes:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

Lot codes can found on the back of bag, appearing as a three-line code in the following format: “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.”

The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about certain Sportmix pet food products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin. https://t.co/0RXUELZHxj pic.twitter.com/beEBHik8n4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 31, 2020

Anyone with the recalled product should stop feeding the product to their dogs and cats and contact their veterinarian, especially those whose pets may have showing signs of aflatoxin poisoning.

Symptoms include sluggishness, vomiting, loss of appetite, jaundice and/or diarrhea. It’s also possible that pets can suffer from liver damage without showing any symptoms.

“Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal,” said Amber McCoig, the deputy director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine Division of Compliance. “We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available.”

Any suspected cases should be reported to the FDA. That can be done through the Safety Reporting Portal or through your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

More information about the recall can be found here. Product photos can be found here.