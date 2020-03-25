1  of  2
Starbucks is giving out free coffee to frontline health care workers

Nation/World

Starbucks cup photographed on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Front-line workers in the healthcare industry who are responding to the coronavrius can get a free tall brewed or iced coffee at Starbucks.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers can get a free beverage in stores until May 3, the company said.

For the next two weeks, however, the free cup could be more difficult than usual to get as the company has closed a number of its US and Canada cafes because of the pandemic. It’s temporarily only offering drive-thru and delivery only.

However, some locations within or nearby hospitals remain open.

