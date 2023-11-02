Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season by releasing its seasonal cups and menu.

Beginning Thursday, Starbucks stores will serve hot beverages again in one of the four new cup designs. New and returning seasonal drinks and food items will also be featured.

Here is everything Starbucks fans need to know about the 2023 holiday menu.

New Cups

Starbucks stores across the U.S. will serve its hot beverages in one of the four new cup designs that are “clad in holiday red and Starbucks greens and a mood-boosting magenta, each one accented with sparkles for a bit of magic,” a news release said.

“When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,’” Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks, said in a statement. “We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter.”

Each cup has a unique name and theme corresponding to the collection’s overall ‘Share the Joy’ theme.

The “party plaid” design was based on the “woolen winter plaid pattern” typically worn during the holiday season. The “peppermint swirl” design is based on Starbucks’ famous Peppermint Mocha drink. The “ribbon spool” cup design was based on gift-wrapping ribbons. Finally, the “bubble wrap” cup design was another take on the gift-wrapping aesthetic.

Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season by releasing its seasonal cups and menu. (Starbucks)

Starbucks Holiday Menu

To kick off the holiday season, Starbucks unveiled new seasonal drinks, like the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai drink, and brought back fan-favorite drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Here is what the holiday menu includes:

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Peppermint Mocha

Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Gingerbread Loaf

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop

Snowman Cookie

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Starbucks fans can also purchase holiday coffees and more at their local grocery stores.