Starting March 15, Californians aged 16-64 with certain health conditions, disabilities can get COVID-19 vaccine: CDPH

Health care personel dressed in personal protective gear help inoculate people arriving to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Fairplex in Pomona on Jan. 22, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

Beginning March 15, health care providers “may use their clinical judgement” to give COVID-19 vaccines to California residents aged 16 to 64 with certain health conditions and disabilities, the state’s health department told providers in a bulletin Friday.

The health conditions outlined by the California Department of Public Health for vaccine eligibility include:

Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Also, according to the state, people with developmental or other high-risk disabilities can get vaccinated if:



• They’re likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection

• Getting COVID-19 will limit the person’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival

• Getting adequate and timely COVID-19 care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability

The state’s bulletin says the list of eligible conditions is subject to change.

Between 4 to 6 million Californians will be eligible to get the vaccine under these categories, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a media briefing.

That means between 17 and 19 million people will be eligible for a shot next month.

Ghaly said those with disabilities will be able to get the doses at mass vaccine sites come March 15, but the state is still working to determine how their health conditions will be verified, or what documentation will be required.

Currently, who’s being vaccinated varies by county, but generally, health care workers, people 65 and older and those in assisted living facilities are being vaccinated in the current phase.