Stimulus checks: IRS sends $1,400 payments to millions of Social Security recipients, including in California

A check from the U.S. Treasury Department and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Millions of eligible Americans who haven’t received their $1,400 stimulus check yet could begin to see the payment as early as Wednesday, including recipients of Social Security and other federal benefits, according to the IRS.

About 25 million economic impact payments worth approximately $36 billion were dispursed as part of this fourth batch. The majority — 19 million — went to Social Security recipients who did not file taxes in 2019 or 2020, and didn’t use the non-filers tool last year to receive the federal stimulus funds, the IRS said in a news release.

More than 3 million checks were disbursed to Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries, and nearly 85,000 went to Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries.

Additionally, more than 1 million supplemental or “plus-up” payments were sent to people who previously received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax return, but became eligible for new or larger payments after submitting their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS.

The federal agency started processing the payments for the fourth batch last Friday.

Nearly 24 million went through direct deposit, while more than 1 million were mailed out.

California Social Security recipients can expect to receive one either in their bank account or loaded onto their Direct Express Cards, according to Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, who represents the state’s 44th District.

Many in California have already gotten the economic impact payments that were part of the recently passed American Rescue Plan, a news release from Barragán’s office stated. Of the Golden State’s nearly 40 million residents, 22 million adults and 9 million children qualify.

Eligible Californians who did not provide their direct deposit information to the IRS and have not received a paper check or debit card yet can anticipate receiving theirs in the next several days to weeks, according to the release.

To date, more than 156 million payments have been distributed nationwide since the IRS rolled out the first batch on March 12.

Meanwhile, payments to VA beneficiaries who don’t usually file taxes will be disbursed on April 14, the IRS said. Most will be sent electronically.

Information on the VA beneficiary payment is expected to be available in the Get My Payment tool as early as April 10, according to the IRS.

More information on economic impact payments can be found by visiting the IRS’s website.