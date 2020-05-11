Stimulus payments: IRS sets May 13 deadline for direct deposit information

Haven’t gotten a stimulus check yet? The IRS is giving folks until 9 a.m. PST Wednesday to provide direct deposit information using its online portal. Those who don’t will get a paper check.

The IRS has issued about $209 billion in payments to 127 million Americans, including just under $22.5 billion through about 13.6 million payments to Californians.

The payments of up to $1,200 per adult were authorized by Congress in March as a speedy way to get cash to Americans while the economy is shut down. But the reality of reaching the nation’s 327 million residents, many of whom might not have direct banking information on file with the IRS, has caused delays.

While millions of Americans have been able to log into the IRS’ Get My Payment site to confirm or provide their banking information, others have been unable to match the personal information the IRS has to simply log into the site.

