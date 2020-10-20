Student lawsuits against universities demanding COVID-19 refunds pile up

Yale University Law School is shown on Sept. 27, 2018, in New Haven, Conn. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Hands-on learning. Face-to-face interactions. Study sessions in the student union. Workouts in the student gym.

That’s what students said they signed up for — and were required to pay for — when they attended universities across the country last spring.

But, they argue, it’s not what they got once the coronavirus drove them off campus. And now they want their money back.

Class-action lawsuits calling for partial reimbursement of tuition and fees are continuing to amass nationwide — from Ivy League institutions to goliath state university systems to small private colleges — with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars at stake.

