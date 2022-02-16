Suge Knight’s attorney takes plea deal in relation to rap mogul’s murder case, is barred from practicing law

Marion “Suge” Knight’s former attorney pleaded guilty to conspiracy and perjury charges on Wednesday and will be barred from practicing law for life after prosecutors accused him of plotting to bribe witnesses so they would lie for the rap mogul when he faced murder charges in 2016.

Prosecutors originally accused Matthew Fletcher, 57, of conspiracy to suborn perjury, obstruct justice and bribe witnesses after obtaining a warrant to listen in on jailhouse phone calls between the attorney and Knight in 2015. He was also charged as an accessory after the fact in Knight’s case and faced an unrelated count of bribery in connection with testimony he gave at a disciplinary hearing before the State Bar of California in 2016.

Jurors began weighing the charges against Fletcher earlier this week following a two-month trial, but a plea deal started to come together on Wednesday morning before a verdict could be reached, according to Fletcher’s co-counsel, Alexandra Kazarian.

Under the terms of the deal, Fletcher pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of perjury. He will be placed on probation for five years and must resign from the state bar for life, according to Kazarian, who said that if Fletcher does not resign within 90 days, he could face jail time.

