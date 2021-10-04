Supreme Court appears poised to restrict abortion, expand gun rights in new term that starts Monday

The Supreme Court is set to expand gun rights and restrict abortion rights in a new term that begins Monday, one that could reveal how fast and how far the conservative majority will move the law to the right.

“This term will reveal whether it is a far-right or center-right court,” said Aaron Tang, a UC Davis law professor and former clerk for Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Guns, abortion and probably college affirmative action are before the court in the year ahead, all areas in which conservatives have been eager to recast the law. And with a 6-3 majority, the justices are poised to do just that.

For a decade, gun rights advocates have grumbled as the court refused to hear challenges to laws in California, New York and other blue states that restricted who could carry firearms in public or prohibited sales of some rapid-fire rifles and high-capacity magazines.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.