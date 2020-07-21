Suspect in killing of judge’s son in N.J. possibly tied to fatal shooting of lawyer in Crestline: Source

A law enforcement official says federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey is also responsible for the killing of a fellow men’s rights lawyer in San Bernardino County.

Roy Den Hollander, 69, is suspected of posing as a FedEx driver when allegedly went to the North Brunswick, New Jersey, home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and started shooting, wounding her husband, the defense lawyer Mark Anderl, and killing her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl.

Federal agents are trying to determine whether he had any role in the killing of attorney Marc Angelucci in Crestline earlier this month.

Angelucci was found shot to death at at a home 22400 Glenwood Drive around 4 p.m. on July 11.

“The way he was killed, it seemed like it was a hit. Someone wanted to silence him” Ronda Kennedy, a friend and associate of Angelucci, told KTLA.

In that case, the shooter also apparently posed as a delivery driver, the law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

The source could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Angelucci was a prominent figure in the non-profit National Coalition for Men, which describes itself as a gender inclusive and non-partisan organization that “has been committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families and the women who love them” since its founding in 1977.

Den Hollander was a self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer who received media attention including appearances on Fox News and Comedy Central for lawsuits challenging perceived infringements of “men’s rights.”

He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on Monday in Sullivan County, New York, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told the AP.