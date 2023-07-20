Taco Bell wants diners to help create new catchphrases for its sauce packets.

For a limited time, Taco Bell Rewards members can vote on their favorite phrase through the Taco Bell app. The poll will be open until July 23 and the most popular catchphrases will be unveiled the following day.

Rewards members can vote on phrases such as “Entering my _____ era,” “What’s your @” and “If you won’t, I will,” according to a news release.

A photo of Taco Bell’s iconic sauce packets. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

The fan poll marks the first step towards the company’s sauce packet redesign planned for 2024. The redesign would include new phrases and all-new colorful designs, the release said.

“Taco Bell is no stranger to giving fans the ability and power to impact our brand,” Taylor Montgomery, US Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

“We recognize the role that these hot sauce packets have played in people’s lives. There’s no better way to foster brand love than by giving our biggest fans a unique opportunity to leave their own mark on and be a part of Taco Bell’s history.”

The unique sayings labeled on Taco Bell’s sauce packets debuted in 2004 and were highly praised. Since then, the sauce packets have inspired Halloween costumes, clothing and more.

For those who want to help decide the next Taco Bell sauce sayings, joining the company’s rewards program is free.