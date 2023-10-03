Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day early with the re-launch of its Taco Lover’s Pass and the debut of a new breakfast taco.

Taco Bell fans can redeem one taco per day for 30 days when they purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass for $10. The pass will be available for purchase until Wednesday.

The company will also give away 100 free Taco Lover’s Passes during an exclusive promotion on the Taco Bell app on Tuesday.

With the Taco Lover’s Pass, customers redeem one of the following options: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos or a Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

The all-new Breakfast Taco will also be available for redemption beginning on Oct. 12. The new menu item consists of scrambled eggs and the choice of sausage, bacon, or crispy breakfast potatoes, with a layer of real shredded cheddar cheese, a news release said.

The new menu item will also be available at participating locations nationwide for $1.49. The latest menu addition comes as Taco Bell continues to revamp its menu.

Taco Bell first introduced the Taco Lover’s Pass in 2022.