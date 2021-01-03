Target recalling tens of thousands of infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard

Cloud Island infant rompers being recalled by Target are seen in photos shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Dec. 30, 2020.

Target is recalling tens of thousands of infant rompers and children’s swimsuits due to snaps that can break or detach, creating a choking hazard for children, officials announced Thursday.

The retailer recalled about 181,000 Cat & Jack one-piece Rashguard swimsuits and about 299,000 Cloud Island infant rompers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The faulty snaps can also cause lacerations and pinching, the agency said.

There have been 43 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching or going missing from the swimsuits and rompers, including one report of a laceration, another of scratches and one of pinching, according to the safety commission.

The items were sold at Target stores nationwide and online.

Cat & Jack one-piece Rashguard swimsuits being recalled by Target are seen in photos shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Dec. 30, 2020.

The swimsuits were sold in sizes 12M to 5T and the rompers in sizes newborn to 12M.

Customers were told to immediately take the recalled garments away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.

Those who purchased them on Target.com can contact the company to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.

The affected swimsuits and rompers were sold in a variety of colors. More information about the recalls and the included serial numbers can be found here and here.