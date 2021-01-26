Target to give out $20 million worth of pandemic bonuses to employees

The exterior of a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

All hourly employees working at Target will receive $500 bonuses as a “thank you,” the company announced Monday.

Additionally, all store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders — all 12,000 of them — will receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

According to Target, the surprise bonuses are a “$200 million investment.”

“We’re so proud of our team,” a statement from the company said. “They’re the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests—and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic.”

This the fifth round of bonuses handed out by the company during the pandemic; last October, Target announced they would be giving $200 to more than 350,000 workers.

Target already offers a slew of coronavirus benefits, including waiving its absenteeism policy for COVID-related illnesses, providing free tele-health visits for all team members, a 30-day paid leave for “vulnerable team members” and free counseling sessions.

Target isn’t the first company to offer COVID-related bonuses to employees. Dollar General, Instacart and Trader Joe’s are all offering money to employees who go get the COVID-19 vaccine.