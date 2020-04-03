Target to limit number of shoppers in stores, supply workers with masks and gloves amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Target announced new measures intended to promote social distancing and keep its workers and shoppers safe.

Starting Saturday, Target will monitor and limit how many customers are inside the store, according to a news release from the company. The limits will vary by location and will be based on a store’s size.

Stores will have waiting areas set up outside with social distancing markers for shoppers who have to wait.

The retailer will also supply face masks and gloves for its employees. Stores and distribution centers will receive masks and gloves within the next two weeks, the company said. Shoppers working for Shipt, the delivery service Target owns, will also receive them.

Last month, Target announced it would increase wages for front-line workers through at least May 2. It also offered up to 30 days of paid leave for vulnerable workers, include pregnant employees and those over the age of 65.

Target is just the latest retailer to announce health and safety measures amid the pandemic. This week, Walmart said it would begin performing temperature checks on employees, among other measures. And Costco announced it would limit entry to two people per membership.