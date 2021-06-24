Teamsters union votes for nationwide push to organize Amazon workers

A campaign to unionize Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama earlier this year failed. Above, workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in San Bernardino. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Delegates to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters convention voted overwhelmingly for a nationwide push to unionize hundreds of thousands of Amazon’s warehouse and delivery workers, a formidable task given the e-commerce behemoth’s fierce anti-union stance.

“Amazon is a threat to every Teamster member,” Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa told the 1.4 million-member organization in its virtual meeting. “We will organize Amazon.”

The Thursday vote, which also took place virtually, was 1,562 in favor of organizing to 9 against. It comes in the wake of a stinging defeat for the labor movement and its progressive allies.

In April, Amazon workers at a giant warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., voted two-to-one against representation by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union after what organizers called a powerful anti-union campaign by the company.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.