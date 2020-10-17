Teen boys sparked fire on San Francisco hill that prompted evacuations: Police

San Francisco Bay Area police say two teens have admitted to starting a grass fire that scarred an iconic hillside amid a scorching heat wave and dangerous fire conditions.

South San Francisco police said a brush fire spotted Friday around noon on “Sign Hill” grew quickly due to hot and windy conditions.

Crews contained the fire hours later with no injuries and no structures lost but residents were temporarily displaced.

Officials say an alert resident spotted two teen boys, ages 14 and 16, leaving the area where the fire started.

It has been a disastrous wildfire season in California.