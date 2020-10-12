Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

Greta Thunberg wears a face mask as she walks to the Chancellery, where she was to meet the German Chancellor for talks on Aug. 20, 2020. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg has declared her support for Joe Biden in an election she says is “above and beyond party politics.”

The 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist won Time’s Person of the Year in 2019. In her young life, she has already addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the pope, sparred with President Donald Trump and inspired the largest climate demonstration in history.

Now, she’s showing her support for Democratic presidential candidate Biden.

“From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates,” she tweeted. “But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden

In 2019, Trump called Thunberg’s Time Person of the Year award “ridiculous.”

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

