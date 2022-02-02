Kennedy Hoyle is seen in photos released by Memphis police and TBI on Feb. 2, 2022.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a newborn baby who is missing after her mother was found shot to death near a car.

Two-day-old Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday in Memphis, in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road, authorities said.

She weighs about 6 pounds and is approximately 17 inches long, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants, according to TBI.

Memphis Police Department officers say the newborn’s 27-year-old mother was found dead near an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgewick and Levi around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The woman had apparently been shot, according to the preliminary investigation.

Police were told Kennedy was last seen with her mother, but they were unable to locate the baby.

The victim was identified by KTLA sister station WREG as Danielle Hoyle. Her mother told the Memphis-area TV station that Hoyle — who also has a 10-year-old daughter — had been headed to the hospital, where the newborn was to undergo more testing.

April Campbell said her daughter left home around 6 p.m., and she spoke with her about 90 minutes later. When they talked, Campbell asked Hoyle if she had arrived at the hospital yet.

“She was like ‘Yea, mom. I’m trying to get the baby out the car and get her in the hospital,” Campbell recalled.

That was the last time she spoke with her daughter, the station reported. Campbell tried calling and messaging her daughter multiple times after that, but she never received a response.

Campbell has since been in contact with police about her daughter’s death and the baby’s disappearance.

“They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She’s a newborn,” she told WREG.

Anyone with information about Kennedy’s whereabouts or who sees the baby is urged to call 911, Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.