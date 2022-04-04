Police in Fort Worth, Texas arrested a man who was driving over 150 mph when he collided with another vehicle, killing a teenager and injuring two others in March, KTLA sister station KVEO reported.

Fort Worth officers arrested Bryce Abernathy, 22, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter, according to a police press release.

At 11 p.m. on March 15, a white Camaro was traveling on westbound Interstate 20 when it collided with a silver SUV. One was killed in the collision and two others were injured.

The airbag control module showed that the Camaro was driving 157 mph, the release stated.

According to a report by NBC affiliate NBCDFW, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Shaundi Smallwood.

Smallwood had gone to a Six Flags amusement park with friends earlier in the night and was hanging out with them before the crash, his mother told the local TV station.