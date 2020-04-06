Texas police search for 18-year-old girl who said she plans to spread coronavirus after testing positive

Police in Texas are investigating a teenager’s claims that she has coronavirus and plans to infect others, KTLA sister station WFLA in Tampa, Florida, reported Monday.
The 18-year-old, later identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it,” according to the Carrollton Police Department.
Police said they will charge Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat.
“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” the department tweeted. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police by dialing 972-466-3333 or emailing CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.