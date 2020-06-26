Texas realtor group will no longer use word ‘master’ to describe bedrooms due to association with slavery

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Houston Association of Realtors will use "primary" to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its listing service and replace the word "master." (Shutterstock via CNN)

The Houston Association of Realtors will use “primary” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its listing service and replace the word “master.” (Shutterstock via CNN)

The Houston Association of Realtors will use “primary” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its listing service and replace the word “master.”

The move comes after several members raised the issue and called for a review, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

Amid increasing calls for racial justice, “master” has fallen out of favor due to its association with slavery.

The Court of Master Sommeliers, which grants wine stewards the sought-after “master sommelier” title following the passage of an exam, said it will no longer use the term before a sommelier’s last name.

The HAR hasn’t banned the word “master.” It will allow members to continue its use in photo descriptions or marketing materials, KPRC reported.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter