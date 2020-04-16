Text scam claims you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, Maine police warn

Breaking News
by: Nexstar Media Wire

Scammers are sending out what appears to be an urgent text telling people about possible exposure to someone with COVID-19, and police in Maine are warning people not to fall for it.

The text tells the recipient they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It then advises them to self-quarantine and tells them to click a link for more information, The Thomaston Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The link is likely a phishing attempt to get the recipient’s information, according to police. The department warned against clicking on the link — or any other links received via text.

The message itself did not come from an official agency.

“It is, however, a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The post continued, “The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!”

