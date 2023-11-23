While your furry friend maybe begging for food at the Thanksgiving table, that doesn’t mean they should eat it.
Certain Thanksgiving staples, like stuffing, mashed potatoes and ham, shouldn’t be consumed by dogs due to potentially unsafe or unhealthy ingredients, experts said.
Consumption of ingredients like xylitol, avocado, onion, garlic and dairy products can lead to liver failure, vomiting, breathing problems and, at times, even death, according to the American Kennel Club.
To avoid a trip to the vet, experts with the organization compiled a list of foods dogs can and can’t eat on Thanksgiving.
Here is what dogs can eat on Thanksgiving
- Sweet potatoes
- Potatoes
- Apples
- Turkey meat with no bones or skin
- Green beans
- Plain peas
- Pumpkin or pure pumpkin puree
- Frozen plain yogurt blended with pumpkin puree
- Pumpkin dog cookies
Here is what dogs can’t eat on Thanksgiving
- Turkey bones and skin
- Gravy
- Casseroles
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Pies
- Alcoholic beverages
- Raisins
- Grapes
- Onions, scallions and garlic
- Ham
- Yeast dough
- Fatty foods
- Foods containing spices
If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, experts advise pet owners to contact their local vet or the Pet Poison Helpline.