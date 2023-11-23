While your furry friend maybe begging for food at the Thanksgiving table, that doesn’t mean they should eat it.

Certain Thanksgiving staples, like stuffing, mashed potatoes and ham, shouldn’t be consumed by dogs due to potentially unsafe or unhealthy ingredients, experts said.

Consumption of ingredients like xylitol, avocado, onion, garlic and dairy products can lead to liver failure, vomiting, breathing problems and, at times, even death, according to the American Kennel Club.

To avoid a trip to the vet, experts with the organization compiled a list of foods dogs can and can’t eat on Thanksgiving.

Here is what dogs can eat on Thanksgiving

Sweet potatoes

Potatoes

Apples

Turkey meat with no bones or skin

Green beans

Plain peas

Pumpkin or pure pumpkin puree

Frozen plain yogurt blended with pumpkin puree

Pumpkin dog cookies

Here is what dogs can’t eat on Thanksgiving

Turkey bones and skin

Gravy

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Pies

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins

Grapes

Onions, scallions and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, experts advise pet owners to contact their local vet or the Pet Poison Helpline.