Where to find the best savings this Labor Day

The end of summer is always a bit of a disappointment, but it’s also the perfect time to do a little shopping for the fall. Many retailers offer excellent discounts for Labor Day. Whether you’re getting ready to head back to school, need to spruce up your wardrobe or need to replace an appliance, you can score serious savings.

This year, we’ve seen impressive sales on a Samsung tablet, a top-of-the-line Casper mattress and fall clothing essentials like this comfy UGG sweater. From back-to-school supplies to end-of-summer must-haves, check out the best Labor Day deals we’ve found, all organized by category to help you shop smarter.

Back-to-school

Under Armour Adult Hustle 5.0 Backpack

Grab this durable, water-resistant backpack for 25% off right now. It has adjustable shoulder straps for a comfortable fit and a lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer. It has a laundry and shoe pocket for gym clothes, too.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg000

With a compact design, this super-fast, multitasking laptop is ideal for students who need to bring their computer back and forth to school. It has an 11th Gen Intel processor and a long-lasting battery. Best of all, it’s on sale for $400 off.

Bentgo Kids Prints Lunch Bag

This lunch bag is made of premium materials and features high-quality insulation to protect your child’s lunch. It comes in 16 kid-approved patterns and offers multiple carrying options. Grab it for $15 off this Labor Day.

Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle

Stay hydrated during the school day with this plastic water bottle with a built-in filter. It holds 26 ounces and has a leakproof lid. You can wash it on the top rack of the dishwasher, too. Right now, you can get it for 20% off.

Other top back-to-school deals

This Canon wireless all-in-one printer is on sale for 38% off and is perfect for all the printing, scanning and copying needed for school projects.

You can score this set of wide-ruled notebooks with durable plastic covers for just $10.80.

This detailed planner makes it easy to keep track of all your school assignments and is on sale for 15% off.

These Sharpie gel pens in assorted colors are on sale for 57% off.

Clothing

UGG Women’s Paden Pullover

This cozy knit sweater is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. It has a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline and striking balloon sleeves to make a bold statement. You can get it on sale now for 67% off.

Patagonia Snap Front Retro-X Jacket

This button-up jacket earns plenty of style points while still warding off the fall chill. It’s made of warm, moisture-wicking sherpa fleece. The dual hand pockets can keep your hands warm, too. Get it on sale this Labor Day for 20% off.

Nine West Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress

This flattering dress offers a wrap design that highlights the waist with a tie belt. The short flutter sleeves are perfect for warmer weather or layering with a sweater in cooler months. It’s available in eight color and pattern options and is discounted 30% for Labor Day.

The Children’s Place Baby and Toddler Girls Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt

Send your kids back to school in style with this 100% cotton jersey T-shirt. It has a rib-knit crew neck, short sleeves and a cute school supplies graphic. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $2.99.

Other top clothing deals

Electronics

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System

Upgrade your traditional router with this mesh Wi-Fi system that can cover up to 5500 square feet. It’s easy to set up, so you can have your new network up and running in minutes. It also comes with antivirus protection and is currently on sale for 21% off

Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player

Upgrade your streaming experience with this media player that offers 4K HDR picture quality and top-notch sound. It’s easy to set up and includes a voice remote for user-friendly operation. It’s on sale for 23% off this Labor Day.

Echo Show 10

This smart display makes it easy to take video calls, watch your favorite movies, control your smart home devices and more. It has a 10.1 HD screen for clear images and a 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing. It’s on sale for 20% off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This tablet offers a crystal-clear 10.5-inch LCD and plenty of storage for all your files. It also boasts an extra-long battery life and makes it easy to transfer your data between devices. It’s on sale this Labor Day for 26% off.

Other top electronics deals

Get 20% off a Blink Video Doorbell, which allows you to see who’s at your door without opening it.

This Bose portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $50 off and offers up to eight hours of play time.

This 65-inch Sony OLED Smart TV lets you stream directly from your favorite streaming services and is available for more than $500 off this Labor Day.

Score 25% off this Panasonic digital camera, which has a live viewfinder and a tilting display.

Mattresses

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

Casper’s Wave Hybrid mattress features HeatDelete Bands and AirScape 3 to help disperse body temperature to keep you cool all night long. It’s available this Labor Day for up to $600 off, depending on the size.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential Plus Ease Power Base

Tempur-Pedic is a name synonymous with sleeping comfort. This mattress and power base bundle delivers a custom sleeping experience for 40% off.

Saatva Classic Mattress

You can save $225 when you purchase Saatva’s Classic mattress this Labor Day. This highly desirable option is supportive, breathable and durable. Plus, it comes with a 365-night home trial.

GhostBed Luxe

GhostBed brands itself as “the coolest bed in the world.” You can see if the feels “like you’re sleeping on a cloud” reviews are true, and save 50% on the Luxe queen this Labor Day.

Other top mattress deals

Lawn and garden

Ryobi Gas Pressure Washer

This gas-powered pressure washer comes with everything you need to get the job done: a five-in-one quick-change nozzle, a 15-inch surface cleaner, a high-pressure hose and an onboard detergent tank. This Labor Day it is on sale for $319 (regularly $379).

Black and Decker 20-volt Max String Trimmer

Want to get some last-minute yard work done before fall? This two-in-one cordless model functions as an edger and a trimmer. It’s currently on sale for 14% off.

Gorilla Carts Steel Multiuse Dump Cart

This heavy-duty steel dump cart has an impressive 1,200-pound load capacity. You can tow it by hand or attach it to a tractor for convenience. If you buy it this week, you can save $30.

Sun Joe Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw

There’s a lot of deadwood cutting that needs to be done in the fall. This versatile chain saw can help you clear your yard for winter. The best part is it’s currently available for 40% off.

Other top lawn and garden deals

This rugged steel tub wheelbarrow has a 20-gallon capacity and is on sale for $79 (regularly $89).

This Labor Day you can save 29% on a Ryobi Walk-Behind Lawn Mower.

Worx versatile Cordless String Trimmer is currently on sale for $107.99 (Regularly $199.99). The battery and charger are included in the purchase price.

If you need a shovel this weekend, you can save 13% on the Anvil Steel Digging Shovel.

Kitchen appliances

Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave

Samsung’s 30-inch over-the-range microwave has 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and offers two-stage programmable cooking. If you buy it now, you can save $101.

Edendirect Indoor Electric Grill Air Fryer

This one appliance can grill, air crisp, bake, roast, broil, make pizza and dehydrate with just a tap on the display. The extra-large capacity can accommodate up to 24 hot dogs or an 8-inch pizza. Normally, it is $292.50, but on Labor Day, you can get it for $260.33.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig’s K-Classic Coffee Maker has a large 48-ounce reservoir that lets you brew six cups of coffee before refilling. You can make 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups. It is on sale for 33% off.

Other top kitchen appliance deals

This versatile Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer is a great addition to your essential countertop appliances. It is currently on sale for 45% off.

With the 33-pound countertop ice maker, you can have ice on demand. Buying it this Labor day will get you 33% off.

This six-speed handheld mixer comes with two stainless steel dough hooks and egg beaters. It is on sale for $17.99 (regularly $24.99).

End-of-summer

Jackery Push-Button Start Battery Generator

With no noise or fumes, this 1000-watt continuous/2000-watt peak output power station is perfect for fall camping trips. You can save $104.00 when you buy this eco-friendly model over Labor Day.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill

Pellet grills offer the best of both worlds: precision temperature control with cooked-on-a-grill flavor. This model has 572 square inches of grilling space and an 18-pound hopper. It is currently on sale for 23% off.

Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove is one of the best, most efficient fire pits on the market. The Bonfire is a 22-inch, low-smoke, stainless steel, wood-burning stove that is on sale for $309.99 (regularly $469.99).

Other top end-of-summer deals

This beautiful Round Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit from Hampton Bay can be used throughout the fall. Even better, it’s on sale for 49% off.

You can save $50 when you buy this Char-Griller Three-Burner Propane Grill this week.

A Propane Patio Heater is another way to extend your outdoor season deep into the cooler nights of fall. This model is currently on sale for 40% off.

