The Flaming Lips hold Oklahoma concert with audience in plastic bubbles

The Flaming Lips took social distancing to a new level on Monday, hosting an Oklahoma concert with all the audience members in plastic bubbles.

Videos from the Oklahoma City concert show the crowd dancing and singing along to the music in their own transparent spheres.

Frontman Wayne Coyne shared a photo of himself singing in one of the bubbles that was surfing the crowd.

Coyne spoke with the Brooklyn Vegan before the “space bubble” concert.

“I mean, it seems absurd, but we at first were just doing it as not a joke, but just as a kind of funny thing, and now it’s becoming kind of serious and real,” he told the blog. “I think that’s kind of the dilemma we’re all in is that are we waiting for it to go back to normal or are we starting to plot, What’s the future look like? What is the future of live music?”

The band has performed in plastic bubbles in previous years, but having audience members in their own bubbles is new.

Coyne earlier this year tested the socially-distanced bubble concert at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Variety reports.

Monday’s short concert at Oklahoma City’s Criterion was primarily to shoot a new video, but also to test how space bubble concerts might play out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Brooklyn Vegan.