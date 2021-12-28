‘Music Man’ on Broadway cancels shows after Hugh Jackman tests positive for coronavirus

Hugh Jackman attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on Sept. 28, 2019 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The Broadway revival of “The Music Man” has been one of the hottest tickets in town and it has limped along without co-star Sutton Foster. But now the show is being shuttered until the new year because Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jackman took to social media Tuesday to announce that he had tested positive. He says that although his symptoms are mild with only a scratchy throat and a runny nose, he needs to quarantine.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days and some have folded completely because of virus cases “Thoughts of a Colored Man” joined “Waitress” and “Jagged Little Pill” as shows that have closed this winter due in part to rising infection rates.

In Hollywood, the famed Pantages Theatre canceled “Hamilton” performances through Jan. 23 after COVID-19 cases were discovered.

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021