The real election night winners: Sellers of pizza, booze and weed

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pre-rolled joints are displayed on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pre-rolled joints are displayed on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Regardless of their political leanings, Americans were united on one front on election day: stress-eating, stress-drinking and stress-smoking to make it through the night.

As election results continued to roll in Wednesday, businesses selling food, alcohol and weed reported a surge in orders.

On-demand alcohol delivery service Drizly said sales were 68% higher than on the previous four Tuesdays, on average. Sales in Washington, D.C., rose 133%; in New York City, 110%; and in L.A., 35%. In blue states where Drizly operates, sales were up 75% compared with the previous four Tuesdays; in red states, they were up 33%.

Wine made up 42% of sales; liquor, 41%; and beer, 15%, the Boston company said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

 

Full election results

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter