The real election night winners: Sellers of pizza, booze and weed

Regardless of their political leanings, Americans were united on one front on election day: stress-eating, stress-drinking and stress-smoking to make it through the night.

As election results continued to roll in Wednesday, businesses selling food, alcohol and weed reported a surge in orders.

On-demand alcohol delivery service Drizly said sales were 68% higher than on the previous four Tuesdays, on average. Sales in Washington, D.C., rose 133%; in New York City, 110%; and in L.A., 35%. In blue states where Drizly operates, sales were up 75% compared with the previous four Tuesdays; in red states, they were up 33%.

Wine made up 42% of sales; liquor, 41%; and beer, 15%, the Boston company said.

