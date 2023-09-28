Heinz and Primal Kitchen are jumping on the “Seemingly Ranch” trend with new packaging designs for their ranch-based condiments.

Heinz announced that it will be releasing limited-edition bottles of Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch in the near future.

The company has been selling the so-called Kranch since 2019, along with other condiment combos. Packing for the latest Kranch bottles is expected to differ from its predecessors.

Primal Kitchen is taking things a bit further. The company announced Thursday that it will sell 50 bottles of Seemingly Ranch, along with free friendship bracelets.

Swift fans, known as Swifties, often exchange friendship bracelets at her concerts.

The Seemingly Ranch trend was born after a Taylor Swift fan account shared a photo of Swift posing with a fan in Travis Kelce’s family suite during a recent Kansas City Chiefs football game.

“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the account captioned the photo, which has been viewed over 32 million times.

Since then, Seemingly Ranch has spawned memes, costume ideas and limited-time product launches.

Swift is rumored to be in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and is rumored to attend the Chiefs vs. Jets game on Sunday.