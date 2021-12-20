These are the counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 802,585 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 50.4 million COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 61.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 15, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Siskiyou County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 138 (60 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (21,754 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#49. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 102 (29 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (14,189 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#48. Mariposa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 203 (35 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

#47. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 339 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

#46. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (10,857 fully vaccinated)

— 39.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#45. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 164 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (10,779 fully vaccinated)

— 44.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#44. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (1,049 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (1,237,867 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% higher vaccination rate than California

#43. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 148 (59 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (20,548 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#42. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 209 (45 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (11,615 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#41. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 124 (553 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (286,738 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#40. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (96 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (30,564 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#39. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 107 (292 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (196,294 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#38. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 112 (486 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (273,547 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#37. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 71 (541 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (584,018 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#36. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 62 (549 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (686,599 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#35. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 126 (243 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (112,578 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#34. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 109 (923 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (554,701 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#33. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 160 (5,352 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (1,829,921 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#32. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 116 (327 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (157,325 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#31. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 150 (203 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (82,358 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#30. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 47 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (35,253 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#29. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 81 (2,563 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (2,086,005 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#28. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (11,178 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (6,529,788 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#27. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 83 (54 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (24,806 fully vaccinated)

— 40.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#26. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (3,619 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (1,313,172 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#25. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (1,610 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (1,520,480 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#24. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 371 (673 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (133,339 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than California

#23. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (317 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (75,558 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#22. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 59 (81 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (97,254 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#21. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 178 (3,876 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (1,126,341 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#20. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 191 (166 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (54,217 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#19. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 106 (234 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (140,502 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#18. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 168 (168 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (58,851 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#17. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (236 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (108,047 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#16. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (453 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (130,201 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#15. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 150 (271 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (82,970 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#14. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 329 (1,814 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (298,011 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#13. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 191 (892 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (220,597 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#12. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 122 (932 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (430,691 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#11. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (87 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (36,792 fully vaccinated)

— 27.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#10. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 76 (873 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (858,593 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#9. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 82 (366 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (270,647 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#8. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 145 (1,309 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (425,261 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#7. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 101 (1,563 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (944,816 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#6. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 89 (441 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (351,863 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#5. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 149 (595 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (245,961 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#4. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 139 (1,393 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (548,938 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#3. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 102 (263 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (210,086 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#2. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (126 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (36,836 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#1. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 226 (346 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (63,164 fully vaccinated)

— 35.6% lower vaccination rate than California