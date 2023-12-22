The holiday season brings limited business hours and full-on closures as everyone looks forward to spending time with friends and family.

This year, Christmas Eve and Christmas fall on a Sunday and Monday, respectively, meaning that several government offices usually closed on Sunday will also be closed on Monday.

Here are the holiday business hours for supermarkets in the Golden State. It’s important to note that Californians should still call stores in their area for the most up-to-date information.

Grocery Stores

Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day

Sprout’s Farmers Market: Opened until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods: Will be closed on Christmas.

Costco: Will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.

Smart & Final: Will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.

Aldi: Christmas Eve operation hours vary by location, but all stores will be closed on Christmas.

Ralphs: Will be open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; will be closed on Christmas.

For those who prefer a solo Christmas celebration, burn the Christmas feast or prefer to start a new tradition, several restaurants will also open for business on Christmas Day in Southern California.