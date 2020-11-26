‘This was Kyle’s life being destroyed’: Actor Rick Schroder explains bail for teen charged with Kenosha shooting

In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, actor Rick Schroder arrives at the NBC and Vanity Fair Toast to the 2016 – 2017 TV Season in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Last week, Rick Schroder helped post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., in August. Now the actor is explaining why.

“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” Schroder told the New York Post Wednesday. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”

The “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars toward Rittenhouse’s $2-million bail and his defense because he was upset that the teen was being tried in the media.

“It made me mad,” the former child actor told the Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

