TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June

An image of the sign for a T.J. Maxx store as photographed on March 18, 2020, in Hicksville, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As states begin to loosen business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers are starting to reopen and resume in-store shopping.

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods announced this week that it expects most of its stores to be reopened by the end of June, KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco reported Thursday.

The company had already begun the process of reopening its stores in early May, and currently more than 1,600 stores worldwide are welcoming shoppers, according to a news release.

“Throughout our 43-year history, we have navigated through many challenging economic and retail environments, and I am convinced that we will manage through this as well,” TJX Companies CEO and President Ernie Herrman said in the company’s news release

Officials are taking precautions with store reopenings, enacting guidelines such as mandatory face masks, health screenings, and temperature checks, according to the retailer.

Protective shields have also been installed at cash registers and most fitting rooms are temporarily closed, officials said.

“As various states and countries reopen for business, health and safety remain at the forefront of our decision making,” Herrman said. “We have been pleased to reopen as many stores as we have in May, as well as our e-commerce websites.”