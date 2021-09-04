‘Today’ weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Former “Today” correspondent Willard Scott attends the “TODAY” Show 60th anniversary celebration at The Edison Ballroom on January 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Longtime “Today” show weatherman Willard Scott died at the age of 87 on Saturday morning, his colleague Al Roker confirmed on Instagram.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him,” Roker wrote.

Scott joined “Today” in 1980 and regularly appeared on the show into the 2000s before he announced his permanent retirement in 2015.

Scott was known for offering birthday wishes to people turning 100 or older.

Check back for updates to this developing story.