Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Phoenix; mother arrested: Police

Phoenix police have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead in a hot car Sunday afternoon, local television station KPHO/KTVK reported.

Tianna Jones is seen in a photo obtained by KPHO/KTVK and distributed by CNN.

Officers responded to a home near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing child, according to Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Mercedes Fortune

Police spoke with the mother, 23-year-old Tianna Jones, who told police she was unable to find her keys as they began to search the area for the girl.

When police searched Jones’ car, they found the child inside and unresponsive, the station reported. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Jones told police she was out drinking and using drugs the night before and had picked her daughter up around 10:30 a.m. that morning from her mother’s home, authorities said.

Both of them were seen on the apartment complex’s cameras, according to court records, when they had arrived. They went into the apartment where they had a snack before both of them went to take a nap.

According to police, Jones said she had fallen asleep for about three hours when her daughter walked out of the home and made her way to the car and got inside where she was later found.

Police arrested Jones on child abuse charges. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. The investigation is ongoing.