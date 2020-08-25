Track star Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus after attending mask-free party

Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt poses during a photo session as he launches a new brand of electric scooters named “Bolt” in Paris, on May 15, 2019. (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Track and field superstar Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Jamaica’s minister of health announced Monday night. The news came after the eight-time Olympic gold medalist was seen in video at a large party where he and most of the other attendees do not appear to be wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Bolt posted a video on social media earlier Monday saying he tested for the virus two days earlier and was asymptomatic but still self-quarantining at his Jamaica home while awaiting the results.

Hours later, Jamaica’s minister of health confirmed reports that the test had come back positive.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive,” Christopher Tufton told reporters. “He has been formally notified, I’m told by the authorities. It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing.”

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020