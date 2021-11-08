Traffic stretches for miles into Mexico as U.S. border opens after nearly 2 years of COVID restrictions

Cars queue to cross the border at San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on November 7, 2021.. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

International travelers eagerly waited to the side of the U.S.-Mexico border line Sunday night until the clock struck midnight, officially lifting restrictions imposed more than a year and a half ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of cars formed lines stretching miles into Tijuana on Sunday night as the wait in the pedestrian line also steadily grew to enter San Diego.

Crossings at the land borders with Canada and Mexico have been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are considered essential. The new rules will allow foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to legally enter the United States regardless of the reason.

Anticipating emotional and long-overdue reunions with their loved ones, travelers who have been fully vaccinated but unable to previously cross because of a ban on nonessential travel were among the first in line.

