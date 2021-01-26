Travelers flying into U.S. now must test negative for coronavirus before departure

Baja keeps calling. But with new rules in place this week, will Californians keep answering?

Dozens of the Mexican peninsula’s resorts reopened in summer, courting Americans despite legions of U.S. experts and officials urging people to stay home because of COVID-19. Thousands came. And kept coming throughout the holidays.

Now, with infection rates far higher in both countries, U.S. officials are imposing COVID testing on international travelers and Baja’s Los Cabos area has opened a rapid-testing campaign to ease the new process.

Under a U.S. Centers for Disease Control order that took effect Tuesday, travelers entering the U.S. by air must test negative for COVID within 72 hours before departure. That means any American flying south to Mexico — age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status — need a negative test result in that country before flying home.

