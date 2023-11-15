KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – It’s Wednesday, which means a new episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast has dropped. And — as is so often the case these days — Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the former’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

This week’s episode aired amid an especially big couple of weeks for the Kelce brothers, thanks to an upcoming game between Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles. And then, of course, there was Travis Kelce’s weekend in Argentina with Swift.

The brothers talked specifically about Swift changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” during her performance in Buenos Aires.

During the song, which is the last on the Eras Tour set list, Swift changed a lyric from “Karma is a guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

You can see the moment here:

Jason Kelce asked his brother how it feels “to officially be ‘the guy on the Chiefs?’” which prompted a laugh from Travis Kelce, who said, “You mean ‘Karma’?”

“Yeah no, I had no clue that,” Travis Kelce began to answer, before admitting, “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me.”

Fan video from the concert showed Travis’ shock as he grinned and covered his face while blushing after the shout-out.

“I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that,’” Travis said.

This was the first time Travis Kelce attended an Eras Tour concert as Taylor’s boyfriend. Swift, meanwhile, has made several appearances at his games.

“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for,” Travis said. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Jason Kelce also joked about Swift’s father Scott, who is known to be an Eagles fan, as he was spotted wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard at the show.

“What are we doing, Scott?” Jason Kelce joked. “You’re gonna let [Travis Kelce’s] devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? That’s ridiculous.”

Travis Kelce responded by claiming he may have changed Scott Swift’s mind.

“Got him over to the good side baby,” Travis said. “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before, when I met him. Maybe, who knows? He’s a huge football guy.”