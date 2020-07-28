Trump admin to reject new DACA applications while it reviews program

In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The Trump administration will not accept new applications for the Obama-era program that shields from deportation certain undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and will limit renewals to one year instead of two while it reviews the program, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.

The announcement, which comes more than a month after the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, seems intended to buy time while the administration decides next steps.

The move is certain to face legal challenges.

A federal judge had said earlier this month that the administration must begin to accept new applications for DACA.

“The administration is now undertaking a comprehensive review of the DACA program and the justifications that have been offered for winding DACA down, including its illegality and the negative effects the program has on what I call ‘immigration behavior,’ including smuggling and illegal crossings,” the official said.

The White House arranged a phone briefing with reporters under the condition the official be granted anonymity.

“When the administration next acts on DACA, it will be the basis of the comprehensive review of the substantive legal and legal policy justifications offered for winding down the program,” the official added.

In the meantime, the administration will reject all initial requests and application fees for new filings “without prejudice” to future applications.

The administration will adjudicate all applications for renewal on a “case-by-case basis” consistent with immigration law, but will provide renewals for one year, rather than the current two years. And all applications for advanced parole “will be rejected absent extraordinary circumstances”

In a 5-4 ruling in June, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate DACA, a program established in 2012 that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation and allows them to work in the US.

Trump had pledged to end DACA during his campaign and moved to do so in 2017. Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision came down, Trump teased that he’d try to terminate the program again, but didn’t offer more details.

The delay has since left thousands of immigrants who are eligible for DACA in limbo and has sparked outrage among lawyers who allege the government is defying court orders.