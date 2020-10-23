‘What are you hiding?’: Trump, Biden argue over their tax returns in 2nd debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walk on stage during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Joe Biden and Donald Trump argued over their tax returns as they met for their final debate Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Responding to unfounded allegations from Trump during Thursday night’s debate that he’s received funds from Russian sources, Biden noted that he’s released 22 years of taxes, which he says show “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”

Pointing his finger at Trump, Biden asked: “What are you hiding?” He told Trump to “release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption.”

Trump responded that he would like to release his returns “as soon as we can” but reiterated his excuse that he’s under audit, a claim he’s made since he first ran for president in 2016. The president is not actually barred from releasing the documents while they’re under audit.

Trump also responded to the news that he paid just $750 in taxes in 2017, claiming that he was told he “prepaid tens of millions of dollars,” and that the $750 he paid was a “filing fee.”

But Biden again called on Trump to release proof. “Show us,” Biden said. “Stop playing around.”

Biden also responded to Trump’s statement that his son, Hunter Biden, drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm.

Biden said his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and noted Trump was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.

Biden added that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing.

He then attempted to turn the question into an attack on Trump, focusing on a recent report in The New York Times that Trump has a bank account in that country.

Trump responded, “I have many bank accounts and they’re all listed and they’re all over the place.” He said that the Chinese account in question was opened in 2015 and closed in 2017, “I believe,” even though it actually appears to still be open.