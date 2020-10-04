Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

Trump was driven past the crowd and was seen wearing a mask while greeting hundreds of people gathered around the hospital waving “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2020” flags and holding up signs.

The president was cheered by supporters as he drove by. Trump returned to his hospital suite following the short trip.

Trump’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.