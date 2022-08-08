(The Hill) – Federal authorities have searched Donald Trump’s home in Florida, with the former president releasing a statement saying Mar A Lago was “raided” by the FBI.

“My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid at my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

The remarkable execution of a search warrant at a former president’s home comes as the Justice Department has accelerated its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and further examined Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election results to remain in power.

It was not immediately clear what was examined during the search, but Trump said the law enforcement officials “even broke into my safe.”

Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said.