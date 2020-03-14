TSA allowing large hand sanitizer bottles, wipes in carry-on bags amid coronavirus pandemic

A bottle of hand-sanitizer is seen in Union Square on March 9, 2020, in New York City. (Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

If you’re flying in the U.S. and worried about taking hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes in your carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration tweeted some good news Friday. You can bring large-sized bottles of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes that are wrapped, travel-size wipes and masks through airport security checkpoints.

The TSA is relaxing its liquid size restrictions to help travelers take precautions against the coronavirus. The agency even tweeted a video about how to make the most of the eased rules.

“TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces to be permitted in carry-on bags until further notice,” the agency said.

Passengers taking containers larger than the standard 3.4 ounces will need to be screened separately. That means you need to get to the airport a bit earlier to allow more time.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

VIDEO: Wondering what you can take in your carry-on bag to stay healthy?

✅ hand sanitizer

✅ disinfecting wipes

✅ face masks

✅ and remember, you can ask our officers to change gloves

More info at https://t.co/tDqzZdAFR1 pic.twitter.com/QVdg3TEfyo — TSA (@TSA) March 12, 2020