Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider condemns anti-maskers who used group’s song at protest in Florida Target

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who ripped off their masks inside a Florida Target store while blaring the group’s hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic.”

He shared a video taken by an upset customer at the Target store in Fort Lauderdale. Snider says the group doesn’t have permission to use the song.

Broward County has mandated the use of face coverings in businesses, and the stunt drew quick reaction from county officials.

The store was fined for not enforcing the mask policy. Those identified on video were issued $100 citations.

The group ReOpen South Florida organized the event.

Florida added 2,355 coronavirus cases Wednesday to push the statewide total to 671,201 infected, KTLA sister station WFLA in Fort Lauderdale reports. There were 152 new virus fatalities reported statewide Wednesday, pushing the death toll among Florida residents to 12,939.